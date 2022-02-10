SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Jay D. Crandall, 57, Denton, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license was revoked, violation of restrictions and transporting an open container in the 1400 block of 286th Road in a rural area of Atchison County. Crandall was booked into the Atchison County Jail.
