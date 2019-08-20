This month the St. Joseph Animal Shelter has been at or near capacity of dogs and cats.
The facility has been battling the issue since spring, with a steady flow of dogs and cats entering the shelter as strays or as surrendered house pets.
When the shelter is at capacity, animals can be sent to nearby rescues or to foster homes.
Jennifer Lockwood, a humane educator, said the shelter reaches capacity because no animals are initially turned away.
“We have to hold all animals that come in here, and when both cat and dog numbers are climbing, we just kind of burst at the seams,” Lockwood said.
Lockwood said this problem isn’t unique to St. Joseph.
“It’s kind of become an epidemic, making spaying and neutering so important because it reduces those unwanted litters that then come into the shelter and continue to make numbers climb,” Lockwood said.
Lockwood said it’s fortunate that the community trusts the shelter to take care of these animals, but also that surrendering a pet should be the last resort. The shelter offers multiple services to help people keep their pets, but people don’t always take advantage of them.
“There are actual safe pet re-homing sites where you can re-home them on your own and not having to bring them into the shelter for us to do it,” Lockwood said.
Another way to help with capacity issues is inquiring about an adoption fee discount with the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
“Adoptions can sometimes be expensive so we try to help as much as we can to get these guys out into forever homes,” Lockwood said.
The shelter is doing everything possible to find homes for animals with limited space and resources.
They urge anyone interested in adopting a dog or cat to come and help alleviate space issues or go to petforu.com.
