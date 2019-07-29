The group which controlled a domestic violence shelter in Atchison is seeking to have its current occupants removed in the culmination of a dispute which has lasted for months.
Domestic Violence Emergency Services (DoVES), Inc., a nonprofit entity, appeared on Friday in the District Court of Atchison County in the matter of DoVES, Inc. v. Debbie Duncan et al., alleging that the former DoVES house in north Atchison is being unlawfully occupied by a number of persons who continued residence there after DoVES ceased to operate as a domestic violence shelter last fall.
The case specifically names Duncan, who served as the last full time executive director of DoVES, as well as Maggie Booth and Lisa Buchanan. In addition, three other women are named as defendants, under the pseudonym Jane Doe, Nos. 1, 2 and 3. A judge will hear the matter at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Atchison County Courthouse. It has not yet been specified which judge will hear the matter.
Duncan has previously stated her intent to convert the house into a new charitable effort doing business as Unity for All, Inc., to shelter victims of domestic violence and others experiencing personal crises. An entity under that name formed and dissolved earlier this year, according to records on file with the Kansas Secretary of State. Duncan later re-filed the business with a Hays mailing address, and it is listed as "active and in good standing."
The civil complaints appear to focus on Duncan and her co-defendants, rather than any corporate entity.
"Plaintiff alleges ... Defendants are remaining on the premises with no legal basis to do so, and despite repeated assertions that they will leave voluntarily, they have refused to do so," a civil complaint in the case reads. " ... Defendants have neglected and refused to vacate such premises, and Plaintiff is entitled to immediate possession ..."
Lucca Wang, spokeswoman for the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, said services to Atchison County residents are most closely located at The Alliance Against Family Violence of Leavenworth County, and Friends of Yates Inc. at the Della Gill/Joyce H. Williams Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Wang said anyone in urgent need of shelter against domestic violence, or who just seeks counseling, should call the Kansas Crisis Hotline at 1-888-363-2287.
"It's free, voluntary and very confidential," Wang said. "An advocate will answer the phone, and will listen, or they can refer that victim to a local program nearest to them. I would also encourage people to go to our website, https://www.kcsdv.org/, and explore the "Find Help" tab."
In current legal proceedings, DoVES is represented by Farris & Fresh Law Office of Atchison, of which John Fresh Jr., who served as chairman of the DoVES board of directors, is a leading partner. Questions communicated to Fresh on Monday didn't obtain a response by Tuesday morning. Duncan couldn't be reached for comment, but has posted information to social media, including a signed letter from Fresh dated July 12.
In the letter, Fresh reflects how it is not his desire to act hastily.
"As you and I discussed, I will not enforce the enclosed orders until July 26," the letter reads. "However, I really need to hear from you as to what your plan would be in this matter. Unfortunately, if some other arrangement has not been made, and the premises are not vacated, we will ask the sheriff to proceed to remove everyone on July 26. I really do not want this matter to get to that point."
Duncan didn't comment on the letter in public, but followed up on the day the parties last appeared in district court.
"Today I go to court to fight for the rights of every victim that has crossed my path," Duncan said in a July 26 post. "I know I am loved, appreciated, brave and one of a kind. I shall enjoy this God's design day."
