U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., will hold a public town hall from 12:00-1:00pm on Friday, March 12th at the Atchison Events Center. The public is invited to attend the town hall to learn about federal legislative issues and ask questions of the Senator. The event is open to the press. “I look forward to the opportunity to speak with Kansans and learn more about the issues and concerns impacting their lives,” said Senator Marshall. “I value the opportunity to hear directly from Kansans so that I can take their stories and concerns with me when I return to Washington D.C.”
Sen. Roger Marshall to hold town hall Friday in Atchison
- Atchison Globe
