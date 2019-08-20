Looking for a fun, family-friendly program for your kids as school starts back up? All families of boys and girls from Kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to join the adventure of Cub Scouts.
Local Cub Scouts Packs 86, 94, 255, and 92 are hosting a sign up event on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Santa Fe Depot Outdoor Shelter, 200 S. 10th St. Families can stop by anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to meet local Cub Scout leaders, play on a bounce house, ride the little train, and get started with Scouting.
Scouting programming includes learning first aid, outdoor skills and nature, firebuilding and cooking, knots, canoeing, fishing, shooting sports, art projects, community service, field trips, camp at Camp Geiger, rappelling, hiking, STEM, and a lot more!
If your family would like to learn more or get signed up, please attend the Cub Scout joining event on Thursday at the Santa Fe Depot Outdoor Shelter.
— Erik McGuire, Scouts BSA
Terry FCE to discuss opioid crisis
Terry FCE will present an opioid program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the meeting room of the Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Ave.
James L. Growney, certified physician assistant, will discuss addiction, the management and treatment of which he has been involved in since 2008. He was one of the first certified physician assistants to be credentialed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, allowing him to prescribe medications essential the the medically assisted addiction treatment process.
The Terry FCE program on Sept. 3, is designed to let the public be aware of how opioid addiction happens; what its effects are on everyone; how prevalent the demand for these drugs is; and how to deal with addiction. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 913-367-1902.
— Terry FCE
Junior Guild convenes at Paolucci's
Junior Guild held their meeting on Aug. 14 at Paolucci’s Restaurant with nine members present. The meeting was hosted by Janice Pellerels.
Members discussed the booths and upcoming events for Oktoberfest. Anyone interested in having a craft for food booth should contact Kim Bartlett at bartlett5314@bbwi.net or check out the Facebook page, “Oktoberfest-Atchison, Kansas."
Winner of the door prize was Karen MacPherson. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and will be hosted by Janice Pellersels.
— Junior Guild
Students receive Ellis scholarship
MGP Ingredients, Inc., has announced it support of three Atchison-area students starting college this fall with Ellis Foundation scholarships, part of the company’s longtime focus on helping provide educational opportunities for residents of its communities.
The three, who graduated from high school in May, all plan to study at Kansas colleges: Hannibal Vick, Atchison High School graduate, attending Ottawa University to become a teacher; Benjamin Siebert, Maur Hill Mount Academy, Kansas State University, physician/surgeon; and Andrew Raplinger, Maur Hill Mount Academy, Benedictine College, pre-law.
Each Ellis Foundation scholarship recipient is awarded a stipend to be used for tuition and fees.
“We believe in supporting education at all levels and are gratified that more than 40 graduates of high schools in the Atchison area have been able to attend college with our help,” said Dave Rindom, MGP chief administrative officer. “They have gone on to make important contributions to their own communities, and we are happy that the impact of our contributions is multiplied.”
In addition to financial help, Ellis Scholars receive significant mentoring support from Foundation staff and older students also participating in the Ellis program. This approach has helped ensure a student retention rate of more than 97 percent.
The Ellis Foundation and sponsoring partners have committed more than $20 million to higher education since its founding as a family-run foundation in 1997. Over the years, individuals and corporate donors such as MGP have helped the program grow to serve more than 800 students. The Ellis Foundation is affiliated with more than 200 colleges and universities in 29 states.
“The support of MGP and others makes a difference, not only for the students it helps, but their families, communities and future generations,” said Chris Ellis, president.
— Jenell Wallace Loschke, MGP
