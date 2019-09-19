Highland- No. 5 Highland volleyball team earned its first home conference win of the season Wednesday night with a 3-0 sweep over No. 14 Cloudy County at Ben Allen Field House.
Coach Jon Bingesser said his team's experience at the Sam & Louie's Restaurant Invitational at Sterling Colorado the previous benefited their effort.
"It was just great to see at the level they did," Bingesser said. "We had a really good weekend in Colorado and it was mainly about the experience the exposure to really good volleyball."
Highland didn't have much resistance in the first two sets with wins of 25-12 and 25-15.
Bingesser said he team's improvement showed the most of the defensive side of the net.
"It definitely showed especially at the beginning of that first set," Bingesser said. "I was most impressed with our front row blocking on defense today. It was unreal."
The third set went back and forth with Highland narrowly escaping 25-23.
Scottie sophomore Myla Turner said the competition in Colorado was challenge that the team is the better for facing.
"It prepared us mentally and physically," Turner said. "Those teams were really good division I junior colleges."
Bignesser said Cloud will surprise and upset a number of teams in the competitive Jayhawk conference.
"This is a great win especially against a good team like that," Bingesser said. "They are going to beat some teams in our conference."
