This year Trinity will have three new teachers:
Kindergarten: Ms. Monica Lennington is a recent graduate of Concordia University, Seward Nebraska. She has earned her degree in Early Childhood. She attended TLS as a student and has been a part of Trinity’s church for many years.
First Grade: Mrs. Laurie Reed was Called from Poplar Bluff, MO to serve as our first-grade teacher. She has taught Preschool through Grade 8 over the course of her career, with First Grade being the most recent and her favorite. She will be joined by her husband, Pastor Reed, who will be serving Trinity with its ministry needs.
Third Grade: Mr. Paul Bloom recently retired from Lawrence Public Schools as one of their Gifted Coordinators. His career has spanned a total of 34 years. His career includes teaching in Germany and Papua New Guinea.
Teacher Aide: Mrs. Jennie Fuhrman will be our teacher aide assisting teachers, especially in grades K and 1 this year. She has served on the Day School Committee for the past couple of years and has stepped down to take this position.
Secretary: Mrs. Karen Swendson is joining our staff after retiring from Topeka Public Schools as an Orchestra Teacher. Twenty plus years of her career was spent in the Salina Public Schools.
Our school theme for 2019-2020 is Psalm 150:6 Let everything that has breath praise the LORD. Praise the LORD. This theme was chosen in celebration of Trinity’s 150th anniversary of our school. Celebrations will take place the weekend of September 28-29, 2019.
Registration Day: Wednesday, August 8th our doors will open at 8 am for parents. Hours are 8-1 pm and 5-8 pm. We look forward to seeing our returning students and families and welcoming all new ones to our school.
Our Back to School Ice Cream Social is August 19th from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Team Falcon will oversee serving the ice cream. Parents will be able to “meet and greet” teachers in their classrooms.
First Day of School for PK4, K-8 students will be Wednesday, August 21 at 8:00 a.m. with opening Chapel at 9:00 a.m. PK3 students will begin on the following day, August 22nd.
For more information about enrollment and our school, contact our office at 913-367-4763 or online at www.tlsks.org.
