Atchison USD 409 Schools have announces the new staff hirings for this coming school year.
Victoria Hartsfield English teacher
Victoria is an energetic teacher with a true passion for education. She has wanted to be in education since elementary school, and made sure to do everything possible to get into the field. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a double major in Secondary Education with a concentration in Language Arts and English with a concentration in Literature. In her four years of teaching, she has taught 9th, 10th, and 12th grade English, Career Preparedness, Mass Media, and literature elective courses. She also played a big part in helping her school get their first ever soccer teams, and is the school's assistant soccer coach. As well as teaching and coaching, Victoria has also been working on obtaining her Master's degree in Administration and plans to finish this summer. She is moving from Alabama to Kansas to be with her finance, as he has been stationed at Fort Leavenworth. They are getting married in August.
Dakota Matthew Choir Director
Mathew is a recent graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the new choir director! In college he was involved in the collegiate show choir, Big Red Singers, University Singers, New Student Enrollment, and the Cornhusker Marching Band! He enjoys music by Ben Rector, Chipotle, Star Wars, and spending time with friends at the lake. When he’s not working on music related things, he likes to spend his time on the golf course.
Andrew Lillie AES Intermediate Associate Principal
Lillie has been a science teacher and coach at Atchison High School for 8 years. He received his Master’s Degree from Benedictine College and his Bachelor’s Degree from Kansas State University.
Wayne Carter General Manager of transportation
He has been hired as the General Manager of transportation for the Atchison 409 School District. Wayne was raised in Kansas where he lived most of his life. He and his wife moved away for two years and are very glad to be back home. Wayne brings multiple years of management experience, safety and security experience, DOT compliance experience and working with school districts as a track and football coach for 27 years. He has had a lot of experience working with students. He currently holds a Class A CDL, and is CPR and CPI certified. His wife is the Special Needs Director of Doniphan County and they have four grown boys.
