The Highland Community College Heritage Society celebrated the induction of two new members on Thursday, Nov. 12 during a special lunch ceremony at the Kirkwood restaurant.
President Deborah Fox, Kelly Twombly – Director of Alumni Relations, Jaime Terry – Advancement Coordinator, and Keith Jaloma – Executive Director, HCC Foundation, were present to acknowledge and demonstrate their appreciation to the inductee’s families.
Verna Parker was a lifelong resident of Highland and an HCC alum from the class of 1939. One of Verna’s nieces, Helen Gilmore, who is a Highland alum from the class of 1957, received the HCC Foundation gift and certificate on behalf of Verna. Special guests for the Parker Family were Mary Lou Colley, HCC class of 1953, and Becky Gilmore, HCC class of 1978.
Ralph and Elsie Brazelton were lifelong dedicated educators and felt Highland Community College equipped them with tools to touch many lives. Ralph was in the class of 1934 and Elsie the class of 1971. One of their nieces, Linda Gechter Becker, HCC class of 1984, along with her husband Kenny, received the HCC Foundation gift and certificate on behalf of Ralph and Elsie Brazelton.
Highland Community College is grateful for the generosity demonstrated by the Parker and Brazelton Families. The HCC Foundation Heritage Society was established in 2016 to recognize generous benefactors who have made provisions in their estate plans with a bequest to the College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.