LAMONI, IOWA – Bryan Lentz, Atchison, graduated this spring with a Master of Science in Nursing, as a family nurse practioner, from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.
WICHITA – Megan Shumaker, or Atchison County, was among about 130 high school seniors awarded a diploma May 15 from the Kansas Connections Academy, a tuition-free online statewide public school. The Kansas Connections Academy host a virtual commencement ceremony for the 2020 graduated class.
TOPEKA – Washburn University’s education department announced Madison Meeks, of Effingham, was awarded a scholarship from the Rachel M. Hines & Walter Hines Scholarship for Teacher Training. Meeks is a graduate of Atchison County Community High School. The scholarships awarded from Washburn’s education department are based on student interests, career aspirations, community service and academic success.
