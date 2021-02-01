TOPEKA — Washburn University recently announced its Fall 2020 President’s List and Dean’s List honorees.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must complete 12 hours of graded credits and earn a grade point average of 4.0. More than 600 students qualified for the President’s List.
The President’s List from the Atchison and Northeast Kansas area include: Destiny Thummel, Atchison; Jaycee Ernzen, Cummings; Samantha Hughes, Effingham; Cole Bottom, and Taylor Molt, both of Horton; and Kayla Hutzell, Winchester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
The Dean’s List honorees from the Atchison area included Madison Servaes.
Her name was omitted from the list printed last week. The Globe regrets the error.
