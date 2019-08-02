USD 409 Board of Education members will have a formal presentation of the 2019-20 budget during a special meeting at noon Wednesday at the board office, 626 Commercial Street.
Board members expect to hear a review and have information from Superintendent Renee Scott and Business Manager Lori Lanter.
If board members approve the proposed budget as presented, then it will be on its way for publication in the Saturday, April 10 edition of the Atchison Globe, the district’s designated newspaper of record.
Contingent on the pending action, a public hearing concerning the budget will take place according to the statutory waiting period.
