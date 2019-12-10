The USD 377 Board of Education members plan to meet at 6:30 p.m. in regular session on Wednesday at the central office located at 306 Main St. in Effingham.
Board members expect to recognize students for their achievements at Washburn Math Day, and participation in the NorthEast Kansas League volleyball and football.
Concerning other matters, board members expect to:
Hear administrative, superintendent, Keystone, transportation and Kansas Association of School Board Conference reports.
Consider updates to KASB policy update after first reading.
Recess from regular session to convene behind closed doors to discuss a personnel matter of nonelected personnel. After the public session resumes, board members expect to take action before they adjourn for the night.
