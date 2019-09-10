The USD 377 Board of Education members meeting will be 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the district’s administrative building located at 306 Main Street in Effingham.
In addition to regular monthly business items, board members expect to:
*Hear reports from administrators that will include an update on the current enrollment numbers from Superintendent Andrew Gaddis.
*Discuss and reach a consensus regarding repair options for the north parking lot at the junior senior high school along with the price ranges and projected durations of the fix.
*Discuss repair options to fix drainage issues for the baseball and softball in effort to determine a direction to proceed.
* Take action concerning the reinstatement of a Future Business Leaders of America Chapter as well as a supplemental stipend for its sponsor.
*Discuss and take action to utilize BARK for Schools, an online safety system for schools that has capability for parents to sign up for monitoring.
*Expect to recess from public session to discuss privileged matters in executive session, if necessary, in accordance with Kansas Open Records Act. Then take action if necessary after public session resumes before they adjourn the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.