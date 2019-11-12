USD 377 leaders are planning to meet and take care of business at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the district’s administrative building located at 306 Main Street in Effingham.
In addition to regular business items on the consent agenda like payment of bills, and administrative reports, board members expect to:
Recess from public session and go behind closed doors to discuss a matter involving a student; and a non-elected personnel matter. Board members expect to take action, if necessary on either or both matters after the public meeting resumes.
Review the vehicles’ fall mileage reports for district owned vehicles from July 1 to Oct. 31 in comparison to the same months of 2018.
Take action on bids submitted for an exterior door replacement at Atchison County Junior Senior High School; a mower purchase; and handheld radio replacements.
Take action to adjourn for the night after they address the agenda items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.