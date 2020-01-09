USD 377 Board of Education members convened their meeting during School Board Recognition Month to a welcome sight courtesy of the kindergarten classes and good news from their auditor.
Tony Kramer, CPA, of the Leavenworth County-based Kramer and Associates told board members there were no problems and that everything looked clear. Board members met Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the district's administrative building.
Kramer also complimented the financial work done by Business Manager Megan Gracey. “Megan always has thing in good order,” Kramer told board members. “She’s a sharp young lady.”Gracey was absent from the meeting Wednesday.
Kramer explained the figures and explained the general accepted accounting standards, and how they apply to the district’s financials. Kramer encouraged board members to always ask questions because they are the ones entrusted with the monies involved in district’s operations.
After Kramer's presentation, board members unanimously accepted the audit report.
The kindergarten classes of teachers, Callie Faught and Jaime Swendson crafted posters to honor the board members. Superintendent Andrew Gaddis emphasized the kindergarteners’ efforts and handed treat bags to board members in honor of the occasion. The posters adorned an area in the board room.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Decided to hold the organizational meeting, swear in newly elected board members and elect officers during their February meeting.
*Heard a report from Superintendent Andrew Gaddis about planning for the 2020_2021 school calendar. Gaddis told board members of what days Christmas and New Year holidays will fall and to think about how it will impact school days schedule. Some annual events like graduation might be displaced from traditional calendar weeks. He encouraged board members to think about it for upcoming discussion and planning sessions.
*Unanimously approved the following personnel matters that include: Hires Jenny Goodman, as an elementary school classroom aid for a wage of $10.25 an hour: Rob Burge as a maintenance department employee for $12 an hour; Alex Thornburgh – as long term substitute for social studies and physical education; Joe Ellerman and Heather Rush as substitute teachers. The following were both extended supplemental positions accordingly to the salary schedule: Lori Peterson – junior his scholars bowl and John Keplar as high school scholars bowl. Cody Kramer will transfer his duties to social studies and physical education.
*Unanimously voted to enter an agreement with Jock’s Nitch and Adidas for the purchase of uniforms and other apparel. According to a term in the agreement, whenever Tiger fans make a purchase and mention Atchison County Community Schools, a percentage of the purchase price will benefit the schools.
*Recessed from public session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel for 20 minutes. After the meeting resumed, board members did not take any action other than to adjourn for the night.
Board members Lori Jones was absent from the meeting. Newly elected board member at-large James Cormode was present, but was ineligible to vote or be present for discussion in the closed door session because he has not taken his oath of office yet.
