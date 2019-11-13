USD 409 prepares to celebrate American Education Week

USD 409 educators are ready to roll as they extol American Education Week during the forthcoming week in the Atchison Public School system.
Co-president Ramona Wilson, Atchison National Education Association reported on the upcoming festivities to 409 Board of Education members present Monday during the board’s regular monthly meeting.
The theme for this year’s American Education Week celebration is “Reach, Education, Inspire”. The kickoff is Monday, Nov. 18. Wilson said activities throughout the week include:
*Tuesday, Nov. 19 – Parents Day, encouraging parental involvement in the schools; Wednesday, Nov. 20 – Education Support Professionals Day to honor custodians, maintenance workers, food service staff and bus drivers; Thursday, Nov. 21 – Educator for a Day, a day designated for 11 host teachers to mentor decision makers like board members, district site council members and eligible community members to be mentored by 11 host teachers. Friday, Nov. 22 will be substitute educators day.
Each day of the week there will be a special “Shout Out” recognizing someone on district’s social media sites, facility newsletters and Channel 14 that will be looped throughout the day, Wilson said.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Observed a moment of silence in honor of the Veterans Day holiday and as a tribute to all the men and women past and present in the Unites States branches of military service.
* Board President Herb Gwaltney congratulated and recognized Sally Berger, Stefanie Gardner and Pam Rizza as the newly elected board members. Berger and Gardner were present and received a round of applause from the audience. The new board members will begin their four-year terms to the office in January 2020.
*Heard an update from Curriculum and Instructor Director Jacque Coleman about the Literacy Network of Kansas in partnership with the Leavenworth public school district and funded by the Federal Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Initiative. The $3.225 million dollar grant is in its second year award of its three-year cycle targeting children from birth through 12th grade.
*Accepted a $7,600 donation from the Cloud L. Cray Foundation for District Kid’s Closet serving various needs throughout the district.
*Recessed from public session for 10 minutes to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. After the public session resumed board members unanimously approved the following personal actions: Accepted the resignation of Pam Brewer – a 12-month secretary at Atchison Elementary School; recommended the hire of Sandra Fresh, Kaitlyn Lamprich and Alyssa Felts as para educators; and supplemental contract for related services at AES were extended to Gale Grable, Brittany Hess and Jamie Johnson.
