The walk and talk might seem mostly elementary when Atchison Public School leaders gather to take care of monthly business this month at Atchison Elementary School.
USD 409 Board of Education members and officials expect to convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 in the music room at AES, 825 N. 17th St.
After the meeting’s call to order, board members expect to hear AES Site Council reports from its representatives and the building administrators for a review of updates, AES Aviator activities and programs at the facility.
Then board members are scheduled to tour the facility and discuss necessary maintenance, any needed repairs and other facility-related concerns.
Concerning other matters, board members:
Expect to hear a report from Superintendent Renee Scott summarizing the Sept. 20 enrollment headcount and comparisons to the previous schoolyear’s enrollment numbers.
Consider approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Highland Community College for a Concurrent Enrollment Partnership.
Consider accepting the following donations: From New Life Assembly of God — $1,600 for the Backpack Buddies Program; from an anonymous donor one pair of shoes for each student and pupil in the school district; from Blue Cross Blue Shield a donation of more than $9,977 for continuation of the Be the Spark Grant; and $200 from Urban Lawn Care for the Atchison High School Football Program.
Expect to adopt or revise on second reading the Board Policies Policy CGK through Policy KN.
Expect to review on first reading Policy A through Policy BBG.
Expect to recess from public session and go behind closed doors to convene in executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. After the public meeting resumes, board members expect to take action concerning resignations, terminations, recommendations for employment transfers and supplemental contracts before they formally adjourn for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.