The USD 377 Board of Education members plan to convene at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the administrative office located at 306 Main Street in Effingham.
Board members expect to elect a board president and a vice-president as part of the organization for the remainder of the current schoolyear.
Other agenda items include:
*Recognition of students.
*Approval of the consent agenda, and hearing of reports.
*Expect to approve the 2020-21 school calendar.
*Recess from regular session to convene behind closed doors to discuss non-elected personnel matters and negotiations.
*Expect to possibly take action after the public session resumes before they adjourn the meeting for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.