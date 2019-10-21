USD 377 Board of Education members plan to meet during a special session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative building, 306 Main Street in Effingham.
After the meeting is called to order, board members expect to rescind a motion to hire a head girls wrestling coach, and then hire an assistant wrestling coach to be responsible for girls wrestling.
Board members also plan to recess from public session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel and matters involving student matters. Following the executive sessions, board members expect to resume public meeting session to take related action involving the matters before they adjourn for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.