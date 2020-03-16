The USD 377 Board of Board of Education members plan to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the board office in Effingham. In addition to regular business, board members expect to:
*Recognize students for their recent accomplishments.
*Hear reports from administration.
*Accept a bid for total security upgrades to be completed this summer.
* Recess from the public meeting to go into an executive session related to a non-elected personnel matter, and take action concerning the matter after their return to public session before they adjourn for the night.
