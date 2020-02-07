The USD 409 Board of Education members plan to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Atchison Middle School in the commons area.
During the meeting, board members expect to:
*Tour the AMS facility after they hear reports from building facilitators and the AMS Site Council.
*Accept a $5,000 grant award from Northeast Kansas Library System for the purchase of books for the Atchison High School Library.
* Reaffirm board policies, Policy CEK to Policy CO on second reading that address resignations; board and superintendent Relations; administrative personnel; administrator evaluation; suspension; hiring consultants; professional development opportunities; administrative teams; policy implementation; administrative rules and regulations; public records; document production including electronic information; and reports.
*Discuss and consider as they review policies DA –DFE that focus on the district’s financials, etc.
*Approve the 2021-2022 school’s calendar on second reading.
*Approve a request for proposal for security camera upgrades.
*Hear proposals, discuss and consider two activities/clubs for the 20-21 school year: AMS Co-ed Soccer and a Tri-M Music Honor Society.
*Expect to recess from open session and go behind closed doors to discuss matters related to negotiations and non-elected personnel.
*Resume the public meeting after the privileged discussions, and then take action regarding personnel related to resignations, terminations, supplemental contracts, extension of administrator and/or director contracts for the 2020-21 school year, and recommendations for employments and transfers.
