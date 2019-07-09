The USD 377 Board of Education members plan to convene Wednesday, July 10 at the district’s administrative building located at 306 Main Street in Effingham.
As one of the first orders of business, board members expect to organize for their business for the 2019-20 school year that includes adoption of a resolution to extend the term of elected board officers until after the first board meeting on or after the second Monday in January, 2020 in accordance with Kansas Statute72-1133. The terms of Board President Nancy Keith and Vice-president Barb Chapman expired June 30.
Board members also expect to hear a report on the district’s assessed valuation, some budget updates and set the time for publication and budget hearing. Board members also expect to appoint a clerk, deputy clerk, treasurer and school attorney.
Other business items for board members include:
*Approval of the consent agenda items as presented.
*A hearing of leadership reports from Business Manager Megan Gracey, board clerk, Superintendent Dr. Andrew Gaddis and Chapman about Keystone, an educational services provider, and from Transportation Director Dwight Myer.
*Approve contracts and accept an insurance claim and agreements.
* Discuss summer projects and updates about the auditorium repairs; the purchases of a bus, van and Chromebooks and the annual board-hosted luncheon for teachers in August before school starts. Board members expect to make decisions related to the topics.
*Discuss a graduation requirements proposal that concerns dropping the cumulative 2.0 grade point average.
*Expect to recess from public meeting to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel in executive session. After the closed door session, board member might take action after they resume their regular meeting before they adjourn for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.