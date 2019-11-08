USD 409 Board of Education members plan to meet for their regular monthly meeting this coming week at the Board Office, 626 Commercial St. in Atchison.
The meeting is scheduled to convene at 7 p.m. After the call to order, board members expect to:
*Hear a report from Ramona Wilson, Atchison National Education Association co-president about activities planned for the upcoming American Education Week, Nov. 18 to Nov. 22.
* Hear a report from Curriculum and Instruction Director Jacque Coleman about the LiNK Grant progress.
* Accept a donation of $7,600 from Cloud L. Cray Foundation to benefit the District Kid’s Closet to address various needs throughout the district.
*Reaffirm BOE Policies A concerning district authority through BBG addressing consultants, and consider on first reading reaffirming Policy BCAC and BCAC-R concerning special meetings through Policy BK related to Board Self-Evaluation.
*Enter into executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. After the regular meeting resumes, board members expect to take possible action for resignations/terminations; recommendations for employment transfers and supplemental contracts before they adjourn for the night.
