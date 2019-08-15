The six USD 377 Board of Education members present for a public hearing earlier this week unanimously adopted the budget to operate Atchison County Community Schools for the 2019-20 school year.
USD 377 Business Manager Megan Gracey and Superintendent Andrew Gaddis worked together to present the budget that was published in the July 31 edition of the Atchison Globe.
The proposed $10.5 million in the published proposal for expenditures is more than what is expected, Gracey told board members at the formal presentation and public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the board office.
There is no intention to spend that much, but we could do so legally without the added expenses that related to republishing and other possible formalities. The estimated mill rate for the current school year is 44.866 mills. The projected amount of tax revenue the 2019-20 levy will generate is about $3.2 million. The 2018-19 actual tax rate is 45.271 to generate more than $3 million in tax revenue and budgeted more than $9.4 million for expenditures.
The supplemental general fund’s 19.868 mill levy is less for the new school year in comparison to the 21.272 mill levy from the previous school year due to the assessed valuation increase from more than the $68 million in the previous school year to about $74 million that the current year’s budget was formulated from. Each mill in the current budget carries a value of about $74,000.
Gaddis said the resolution to raise the capital outlay to five mills was adopted with the intention not to use, but we budgeted for it because of the mill levy drop. It has recently come to light that the north parking is in need of some serious grading. “We will likely need it,” Gaddis said.
The projections are that this year’s school enrollment might check in at a few more students than the past few years, based on preliminary enrollment signups, Gracey said. An increase in enrollment might make the district eligible for an increase in state aid.
The district’s indebtedness decreased to less than $2.5 million from more than $2.6 million in the year previous. Board Member Lori Lanter complemented Gracey and Gaddis on their budget worked. “It looks good.” She said as thumbed through the half inch stack of forms and computation formulas presented.
Board member Corey Neill was absent from the hearing.
As adopted, owners of a $100,000 home within the school district might expect to spend about $516 of property taxes related to the house, which will reflect a $4.50 decrease from the past school year.
Detailed budget summaries are available for viewing at USD 377’s Administrative Office, 306 Main Street in Effingham.
