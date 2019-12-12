Personnel action that followed a 15-minute closed door session topped the business for USD 377 Board of Education members Wednesday night in Effingham.
Board members accepted the terms for resignation of Paul English, a longtime social studies educator and Scholars Bowl sponsor at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School, effective immediately. During the Nov. 13 meeting, board members accepted a $500 gift from English designated for the Scholars’ Bowl program.
Board members also approved the hire of Katie Madden to serve as ACCS school nurse for a wage of $26.50 per hour. Madden was hired to replace Tenille Forbes whose resignation was effective Dec. 1. Board members accepted Forbes’ letter of resignation during their November meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, board members unanimously voted to accept the consent agenda as presented, which included the following personnel matters: The hirings of Hannah Nimz to serve as an elementary school aide for $10.25 an hour and David Crossland as a regular bus route driver per salary schedule and as a part time custodian and maintenance worker for $9.50. Board members accepted the resignation of Penny Wilbourn as an elementary aide and David Coufal as a junior high English language arts instructor, effective the end of the 2019-20 school year.
All action regarding personnel was unanimous by a 5-0 vote. Vice-president Barbara Chapman and outgoing Board Member Lori Jones were absent from the meeting.
Concerning other matters, board members:
Recognized the following students for their recent achievements: Washburn Math Day winners, Sara Kimmi, Gracie Postma and Jayden McNerny for their respective first, second and third place finishes; North East Kansas All League Volleyball – Addison Schletzbaum, honorable mention; NEK All League Football – Trystin Myers, first team kick returner, second team linebacker and honorable mention running back; Tucker Smith for first team running back and linebacker; Brayden Brull for second team offensive and defensive lines; and Gunnar Koontz defensive line honorable mention. Myers, a linebacker and Smith, a running were also recognized for earning 2A All State Football honorable mention honors.
Heard administrative reports from ACCJHS Principal Deanna Scherer and Atchison County Community Elementary School Mandi McMillan.
Heard Scherer report that the semester is winding down as the high schoolers are preparing for finals before the winter break. Otherwise, students have been busy with vocal chorus and band concerts, as well as basketball games and wrestling meets that will keep them busy until the end of the year. The Soundmasters expect to conclude their holiday visits to area residential care facilities, senior citizen centers and schools this week.
Heard McMillan report that ACCES fourth-graders were headed to see the “The Nutcracker,” a ballet on Friday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
Board members also:
Learned that the student council is sponsoring a non-perishable food drive until Dec. 17, and the class that brings in the most items will have the opportunity to pie their council representative. A 12 Days of Christmas activity to wear holiday-themed clothing is ongoing, staff members will pay $2 a day, or $20 for all 12 days, and all students are encouraged to participate Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19. Proceeds from the activity will benefit the Humane Society of Atchison. On Dec. 18 the second-grade pupils plan to carol downtown and at the Town and Country Senior Center.
Heard Business Manager Megan Gracy present the recently elected board members with their oath to office to forward to Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips. Gracy also presented board members a copy of the 2018-19 audit report for them to review before they meet with representatives from Kramer and Associates in January, 2020.
In January 2020, board members will formally re-organize for the remainder the current fiscal school year, and welcome newly elected Board Member Jim Cormode as member at large.
