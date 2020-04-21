USD 409 Board of Education members are poised to convene during a special virtual Zoom Meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, a livestreaming of the meeting available via Facebook.
While in session board members expect to address some personnel matters of nonelected personnel that are likely to include some discussion behind closed doors after they recess from public session. After the meeting resumes, board members expect to take action regarding recommendations for employment, accept resignations and/or approve terminations.
Board members also expect to appoint two or three of their members to serve on a search and interview screening team to select a suitable candidate to hire as the new intermediate principal at Atchison Elementary School.
Board members also expect to approve the Apple Lease Agreement concerning the purchase of new 13-inch MacBook Air Eighth-generation laptops for all teachers and administrators. The current 4-year-old laptops in use will replace other laptops in the district that are timing out for recycling. Every four years, board members sign an Apple Lease agreement for the computers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.