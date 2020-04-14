AHS Principal Matt Renk has resigned from his position, effective Tuesday, June 30, which is the end of the current fiscal school year.
Board members unanimously accepted Renk’s resignation and took action on other personnel matters after they resumed their public meeting following a half hour executive session during the brief disconnect from the meeting’s virtual livestream on Monday.
“It has been my honor to work at Atchison High School these past four years,” Renk communicated to the Globe by email. “I have worked with some great educators that truly care deeply for their students. I will miss both those educators and the students that I have had the privilege to work with.”
Renk did not comment on what his plans are after he steps down from the lead position at AHS.
Among other personnel matters, a transfer of position is in store for current Assistant Principal Lisa Pierce, Atchison Elementary School, to the newly created head principal position. During the March 4 meeting, board members unanimously approved a transfer of positions for Pierce from her current role to become the AES intermediate principal on the heels of the Intermediate Principal Nicole Honeywell’s pending in-district transfer to another administrative position in the district.
It was during the March meeting when board members announced the plans to change AES leadership structure from its current model that will eliminate the assistant principal position and create that of head principal to commence for the 2020-21 schoolyear.
Board members also approved transfers, effective for for the 2020-2021 school year, for Taylor Lee, who will leave the position of first grade teacher and become a fifth grade interventionist; and for Kim Duncan, who will leave the position of academic computer lab facilitator for grades K-5, and become a kindergarten teacher at AES.
In addition to Renk, board members accept the following resignations:
- Head Coach Matt Hall of the Redmen Basketball Team, effective March 27;
- Head Coach Brad Jimenez of the Redmen/Lady Red Bowling Team, effective April 8;
- Coach Valissa VanWey of the eighth grade Braves basketball and volleyball teams, effective April 8;
- Tamara House, AES kindergarten teacher, effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year;
- Jessica Copeland, a paraeducator, effective Thursday, May 21.
During regular business, board members:
- Heard a report about AHS from Renk, Assistant Principal Lindsey Hansen and Heather Matthias, a special education facilitator. Renk talked about the iReady data and interim testing for 10th-graders; Hansen reported on the individualized learning for students; and Matthias announced that AHS has been accepted to implement an Amazon Future Engineer School program that will offer coding instruction and paid internships after graduation.
- Also accepted a grant awarded to Ed Crouse and Kurt Schlanker’s classroom students’ field trip to the WWI Museum and Memorial. The grant funding was made possible by a donation from Arvin Gottlieb Charitable Foundation, Sherman Family Foundation Oppenstein Brothers Foundation, RA Long Foundation, US Bank Foundation and Royals Charities that will cover the cost of tickets, lunches and $250 stipend.
- Unanimously approved a bid to complete the upgrades for the security cameras in district facilities.
- Approved the summer maintenance, and recent acquisitions of iPads for AES pupils and the bid specifications to purchase promethean boards for AES classrooms as budgeted expenditures from the capital outlay fund.
- Unanimously approved the 2020-21 State Learning Program Application for the 4-year-old At-risk Program and a memorandum of understanding regarding expectations of board members and the members of Atchison National Education Association members throughout the remainder of the current school year in light of the disruption of the planned school year related to the pandemic.
Superintendent Renee Scott credited the ANEA team negotiators and members for recognizing how flexible the learning plan would have to be in effort to make it work. The workload for educators has tripled, Scott said.
