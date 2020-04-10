Only members of the USD 409 Board of Education are scheduled to gather at 7 p.m. Monday, April 13, at the Board of Education located at 626 Commercial Street.
Board members expect to be in compliance with the 10-person limitation and to maintain a social distancing of 6-feet apart from one another. Staff members scheduled for discussion or presentation with the Board are scheduled to attend the meeting by Zoom.
Members of the public will be able to view the meeting via livestream on the AHS Facebook page.
Any persons who would like to make public comment are encouraged to contact the board’s clerk at 913-367-4384 ahead of time so that arrangements school officials can plan accordingly in advance.
During the meeting, board members expect to:
Hear an Atchison High School Building Report from Principal Matt Renk about activities.
Approve bid specifications and the authorization to solicit bids for bread, milk and prime vendor.
Approve a 2020-21 application for Kansas State Department of Education Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grant.
Approve specifications and authorization to solicit bids for Promethean Boards.
Approve a bid for the security cameras upgrades partially funded by $31,750 awarded through the Safe and Secures school grant made possible through the Kansas Legislature. The upgrades include all cabling, installation, server and network upgrades, configuration, licensing and removal of existing analog cameras.
Approve on second reading the summer maintenance, capital outlay and technology plans.
Approve the 2020-21 State Learning Plan Application.
Approve a memorandum of Understand between the district and Atchison National Education Association in regards to the current negotiated agreement to get through the remainder of the schoolyear.
Board members also expect t o recess from the public meeting to convene in executive session to discuss negotiations to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. After the public meeting resumes, board members might take action concerning personnel matters before they adjourn for the night.
