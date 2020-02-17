As new business recently got underway for USD 377 Board of Education members, they organized for the remainder of the current school year.
Lori Lanter was nominated and elected to serve as president, and Barbara Chapman was nominated and re-elected to serve as vice-president. Board members gathered Feb. 12 at the administrative building in Effingham.
As part of their organizational efforts, board members also approved the recommendations as presented as appointed to represent the district on various boards and committees:
*Keystone Learning Services Board representatives – Kelli Bottorff and Chapman, as alternate; Insurance Committee – Lanter and Chapman; Negotiations Team – Corey Neill and Greg Smith; Kansas Association of School Board Relations – Nancy Keith; Classified Salary – Lanter and Bottorff; Centennial Scholarship – the newly elected Board Member Jim Cormode and Chapman, as alternate; Atchison County Community High School Alumni Foundation, a 2-year appointment – Nancy Keith and Cormode as alternate.
After a 5-minute closed door executive session to discuss a negotiation with Superintendent Andrew Gaddis, board members also took action and approved the transfer of Cody Kramer to serve full time as the social studies teacher for the remainder of the current school year. Board members also approved a resolution to change an upcoming meeting date to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, which will be in the third week of the month instead of the second week.
Andrew Eckert, physical education teacher, recently applied for funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthy Kansas and was awarded an $8,000 grant that will fund a water bottle filling station at the Atchison County Elementary School, translucent water bottles. The grant funding, administered through Live Well, Live Atchison also providing monies for the purchase of physical education equipment and sensory walks. The items have arrived and are in the process of implementation, Gaddis said.
Board members also recognized the numerous students for recent accomplishment that included Houston Schletzbaum, the county winner in the Kansas Essay Contest; Emma Peak for her fourth-place finish in the Atchison County Spelling Bee; All Tournament Basketball Team Selections – Tucker Smith, Addison Schletzbaum and Aleah Wallisch; Sarah Kimmi, -- U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Candidate and the Atchison County Community High School students who are members of the newly re-organized chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America. The FBLA members placed in more than 30 categories at the FBLA District II competitions and have qualified for the State FBLA competition. The group organized soon after the start of the 2019-20schoolyear.
Board members also approved the calendar for the 2020-21 schoolyear.
Board members recessed themselves from public session to discuss matters on non-elected personnel with Gaddis, ACCJSHS Principal Deanna Scherer and ACCES Principal Mandi McMillan for a total of 20 minutes. After four minutes of discussion, McMillan exited the room. After public session resumed, board members unanimously voted to extend contracts through the 2020-21 schoolyear for Gaddis, Scherer, McMillan and Athletic Director/Assistant Principal Cy Wallisch.
Board members also approved a supplemental agreement with Rebeccah Hubbs to serve as the yearbook sponsor and accepted the resignation of Jenny Goodman as an elementary school aide.
