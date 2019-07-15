USD 409 Board of Education members are gearing up for a special meeting at noon Thursday, July 18 at the board office located at 626 Commercial Street.
Board members expect to take action and approved one bid from the two submitted for replacement of the primary compressor at Atchison Middle School. Both bids are more than $30,000.
Board members also plan to take action on Superintendent Renee Scott’s recommendations for employment, transfers and supplemental contracts before the meeting adjourns.
