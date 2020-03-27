USD 377 Board of Education members will gather for a special board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 30 at Central Office along Main Street in Effingham.
Due to the current restrictions in place, the meeting will be limited to board members and some district personnel. The pubic may virtually watch the meeting by clicking on the link: USD 377 BOE Live Stream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFWI-c7Krl7Wmbljk2jzDA/
Agenda topics include:
A resolution suspending Board Policy IHF Graduation Requirements.
Waiver of an application for K.S.A 72-3115 (http://wwww.ksrevisor.org/satutes/chapters/ch72/072_0310015.html) and Continuous Learning Plan (Al).
Personnel Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.