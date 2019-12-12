USD 409 Vice-president Carrie Sowers, of Atchison, in her 10th year of service to Atchison Public Schools, was recently recognized at the Kansas Association of School Board annual conference on Dec. 7 in Wichita. Sowers completed the KASB Leadership for Tomorrow program comprised of classes to give board members, superintendents and administrators time to explore change theories and strategies, participate in leadership skill training and of key issues impacting education. Sowers and her classmates visited local schools in Beloit, North Ottawa, Coffeyville, Neodesha, Lakin, Garden City and Manhattan as well as participation in leadership skill training and class discussions on the issues and challenges facing Kansas education.
