191214_atch_news_sowers

USD 409 Board of Education Vice-president Carrie Sowers, center, accepts a recognition placque from KASB President Shannon Kimball, left, and KASB Executive Director Dr. John Heim during the Kansas Association of School Boards in Wichita. 

 Diane Liebsh | submitted photo

USD 409 Vice-president Carrie Sowers, of Atchison, in her 10th year of service to Atchison Public Schools, was recently recognized at the Kansas Association of School Board annual conference on Dec. 7 in Wichita. Sowers completed the KASB Leadership for Tomorrow program comprised of classes to give board members, superintendents and administrators time to explore change theories and strategies, participate in leadership skill training and of key issues impacting education. Sowers and her classmates visited local schools in Beloit, North Ottawa, Coffeyville, Neodesha, Lakin, Garden City and Manhattan as well as participation in leadership skill training and class discussions on the issues and challenges facing Kansas education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.