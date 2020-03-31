Atchison Public School leaders virtually tuned in from various locations to attend the special meeting school board meeting Friday afternoon to take care of business to continue the school year as they socially distanced themselves from each other.
All seven board members were present, but not with other in their physical forms for the meeting that was transmitted from Bob Neidinger’s classroom on March 27 at Atchison High School.
Superintendent Renee Scott announced to the board members two more non-congregate meal drop-off sites for children aged 1 to 18 to pick-up lunch and breakfasts throughout the work week at Atchison ChildCare Association and LFM Park at Seventh and L Street.
Scott told the board members the district about 409’s plan to accommodate every student throughout the end of the planned calendar year in accordance with the Kansas Department of Education requirements. However, the district is still seeking parents to fill out a survey that will help determine how many families have access to internet capabilities.
Of the 600 families that responded to the surveys, there were indications most to have internet access. The Continuous Learning plan that board members to implement virtual learning was approved by a unanimous vote, and commenced Monday.
However, board members also fast-forwarded a long-range plan to the current times and approved the purchase of iPads for pupils in kindergarten through fifth-grade to make sure every family has a device to implement the virtual learning. All iPads will have a filter, but it might be about two to three weeks before the devices could be in the hands of the youngsters.
Donna Noll, Director of Technology, told board members the devices have arrived, but she is waiting on delivery of the cases.
Concerning other action, board members:
Unanimously approved a resolution that would allow hourly or classified employees to continue earning wages. Scott said the wages are already fully funded through the current budget, but different tasks have been assigned to employees due to the statewide closings of the school facilities.
Recessed themselves and went to another location along the cyber highway to discuss matters of non-elected personnel and negotiations. Scott and Larry Mears, board attorney, were present.
After they re-joined their virtual meeting board members unanimously approved the following resignations:
Kaitlyn Lamprich, a paraeducator, effective March 13.
Effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year for Atchison Elementary School are the resignations from Kindergarten Teacher Alyssa Hisle; Physical Education Teacher Austin Eckert; K-Fifth-grade Reading Teacher Elizabeth Robinson; and Third-grade Special Education Teacher Misty Bleil, effective March 26.
Trish Bateman resigned her position as assistant volleyball coach and assistant girls’ basketball coach at Atchison Middle School.
