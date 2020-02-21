An agreement between the Atchison County Community Schools USD 377 Board of Education and a group representing area teachers has been approved, and there is a raise in store for the forthcoming school years.
Board members took action on Thursday morning to approve the accord with the Atchison County Teachers Association by a unanimous vote by the six board members present during an eight-minute special meeting.
The base salary schedule was extended another year, and money was added to the base, said Megan Gracey, USD 377 business manager.
The current base is $38,000, commencing in time for the schoolyear the base pay will increase $1,500 to $39,500. The agreement will remain in effect throughout 2020-2022.
In other action board members unanimously approved the hire of Karli Parnell as an aide at the elementary school for $10.25 an hour; her employment begins March 16.
Board members unanimously accepted resignations from Hannah Hoffman – math teacher, head volleyball and head track coach and Atchison County Community Junior High School Math Club sponsor and from Natalie Brammar, Atchison County Elementary School Student Council sponsor. Both resignations are effective the end of the contract.
Before board members adjourned they briefly discussed some repairs concerning the track. Board Vice President Barbara Chapman was absent from the meeting.
