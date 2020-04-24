Nineteen personnel matters were addressed early Friday as USD 409 leaders continue to finish out the current school year and site in toward the start of the upcoming school year.
Board members convened in a special virtual meeting session Friday morning from various locations. Although they had planned for a possible executive session to discuss personnel matters, there was none and board members unanimously took action on the personnel matters as presented:
*Accepted a total of 10 resignations from current positions. The following resignations from Atchison High School are: Vocal Music Teacher Sam Dollins; English Department Head Luann Kaveler; Student Ambassadors Sponsor Marcia Jarombek; and Assistant Track Coach Alexandria Supple, all effective at the end of the current schoolyear. Bradley Jiminez is resigning his position as 12-month secretary, effective Wednesday, April 29.
Atchison Middle School resignations, effective at the end of the schoolyear include: Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Smith and Electives Team Leader Misty Collins.
Resigning from their respective positions at Atchison Elementary School are the following: Taylor Walker – special education classes; Jets Running Club Sponsor Austin Eckert and lunch supervisor; and New Teacher Mentor Alyssa Hisle. Both resignations are effective Tuesday, June 30.
Board President Carrie Sowers said the resignations are from numerous long-term teacher and program leaders at Atchison Public Schools.
*Approved six recommendations for employment for the 2020-2021 schoolyear:
AMS Art Teacher Kristy Sumpter and Patrick Battle hired to serve as social studies/history teacher at Central School. The following are recommended hires to serve at AES Kindergarten Teacher Morgan Heim; First-grade Teacher Ashley Hopper; Second-grade Teacher Cody McCarty; and Melissa Heck as physical education teacher.
Superintendent Renee Scott said she was excited about the hire of the certified teachers, and complemented the building principals for their work virtually interviewing and hiring all teacher candidates via ZOOM.
* Approved by a unanimous vote the transfer of Special Education Teacher Gale Grable from preschool to third-grade SPED teacher, effective Wednesday, July 1.
*Unanimously approved the following supplemental hires for the forthcoming schoolyear: Battle as the AHS head boys coach and Supple as the AMS head soccer coach.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Appointed Vice-president Diane Liebsch, Sally Berger and Sowers to represent the board on the AES intermediate principal search screening and interview committees.
*Unanimously approved as presented the Apple Lease Agreement for computers as recommended by Technology Director Donna Noll. Noll explained the agreement comes up for renewal in four-year cycles, and centers on new laptops for teachers and administrators. The current laptops will replace some older ones in district that will be sent to recycle. Board Attorney Larry Mears has reviewed the agreement.
Six board members were virtually present, and Dr. John Eplee was present by telephone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.