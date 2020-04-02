Fifteen minutes was about all it took for USD 377 Board of Education members to approve their Continuous Learning plan on Monday, March 30 via meeting live-streamed from the administrative office in Effingham.
Board Member Greg Smith was the only one of his colleagues present in the board room with Superintendent Andrew Gaddis for the special morning meeting. Board members President Lori Lanter, Vice-president Barbara Chapman, Nancy Keith, Corey Neill, Kelli Bottrorff and James “Jim” Cormode joined in to take care of business from various locations.
Hand in hand with approval of the Continuous Learning plan board members by individually voiced votes also unanimously approved the district’s waiver of the application.
Board members also unanimously adopted a resolution suspended the graduation requirements other than the minimum required credits by the Kansas State Department of Education in wake of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered all school facilities to shut down in mid-March in effort to slow the spread.
Before adjournment, board members addressed a personnel matter and unanimously approved the hire of Kaitlin Ferman to serve as junior high math teacher at Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School.
