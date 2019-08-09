USD 409 Board of Education members are poising to gather for their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, in community room at the Board office located at 626 Commercial Street.
In addition to regular monthly agenda items, board members expect to:
Hear an update from Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont, city of Atchison, about the Safe Routes to School grant.
Discuss the funding from Safe & Secure Schools grant from the St ate of Kansas in the amount of $31,750 to be matched dollar for dollar by the district bringing the amount to $63,500 to be used toward security cameras.
Discuss a cooperative agreement with Maur Hill –Mount Academy for golf and bowling programs.
Recess from regular session and go behind closed doors in a privileged executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. After public session resumes, board members expect to take action on personnel matters possibly regarding resignations, recommendations for employment or transfers and supplemental contracts.
After addressing personnel matters, board members expect to adjourn for the night.
