The Tiger females will have a head coach of their own by way of some USD 377 Board of Education members’ new business at the regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9 in Effingham.
Board members approved the hiring of a Head Girls Wrestling Coach for Atchison County Community High School, according to the board highlights posted on the district website at usd.377.org. To read the unofficial notes and summaries of the board meeting, click on School Board, scroll down to Board Highlights, click, and scroll down and click on October 9, 2019.
Under board members’ consideration was an option to continue competing as a co-ed wrestling team or have separated teams that would necessitate an additional coach for girls’ only events that are scheduled for the same time as co-ed competitions scheduled at different locations.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis said in an email to the Globe that last year the district employed a second high school assistant coach that coached the girls and attended tournaments with them.
“Girls will be able to compete in both girls’ tournament and co-ed tournaments this year,” Gaddis said. “But will only compete in the girls regional and state tournaments.”
Tiger Wrestling Team Member Tannah Forbes, an ACCHS junior, spoke to board members about Girls Wrestling prior to the new business portion of the meeting.
Board members also reviewed and discussed a list of the deferred maintenance and improvement lists from 2020 throughout 2022.
In other matters, board members:
*Approved the following hirings: Ryan Hermreck as that of a regular route bus driver at Step 3-- $9,600 and part-time custodial help for $10 an hour; Jessica Ellerman as substitute teacher; and Tate Smith to serve as an assistant boys basketball coach, a supplemental position.
*Accepted the resignation of Natalie Brammer from her position as ACCJHS assistant volleyball coach.
*Approved a $9,795 purchase order renovate the baseball field for the Weston, Missouri-based Game Time Athletics.
*Approved the purchase order for the ACCHSJS wedge in the north parking lot for $7,500 for the Atchison-based Approved Paving LLC.
* Appointed Vice-president Barb Chapman to serve as voting delegate at the upcoming Kansas Association of School Board Conference in December at Wichita.
*Recessed from regular to go behind closed doors for 10 minutes to discuss a matter involving a student. After public session resumed, board members approved the student’s application to graduate at semester. Currently, the student is on track to complete school requirements to do so.
*There are some upcoming events to note: The ACCHSJS bands are making plans to perform in upcoming Halloween Parades in the area on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 26 band members expect to perform in downtown Atchison, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Halloween Parade in Hiawatha.
*Flu Shots between the hours of 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 in the ACCHSJS commons area. Insured parties must bring insurance card. Otherwise, the cost of the shot will be $ 30 for all 65 years of age or younger. For all older than age 65 the cost will be $45.
