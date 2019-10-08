Shall girls have their own wrestling team or remain co-ed as it has been in the past? That is the question that Atchison County Community School leaders are likely to ponder when they convene Wednesday evening.
USD 377 Board of Education members plan to meet Oct. 9 at the district’s administrative office located at 306 Main Street in Effingham.
The top agenda item for new business will address the recent Kansas State High School Activities Association’s creation of a girls-only division for wrestling. Board members expect to make a determination whether or not to have separate boys and girls divisions. If so, then it will be necessary for the district to hire an additional coach to cover the respective wrestling meets scheduled for the same time at different locations.
Under consideration is a recommendation to remain in keeping with what KSHAA initiated last year that was the addition of a girls division for post-season competition and to compete in co-ed division. Last school year an additional coach was hired due to the high number of wrestlers that enabled a team coach to accompany the ACCHS female wrestlers sent to girls-only tournaments. This year two girls have expressed their intent to wrestle this school year.
Concerning other matters, board members expect to take action after numerous discussions in recent months, board members expect to take action concerning some costly maintenance and repair projects due to recent weather-related incidents. ‘
One of these focuses on the renovation of the baseball field that falls into an anticipated $10,000 price range. The other project focuses on the installation of an asphalt wedge to fix a drainage problem in the north parking lot at the Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School is likely to cost less than $8,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.