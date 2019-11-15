EFFINGHAM — Although team remains small in numbers, Girls wrestling continues to build momentum at Atchison County Community Schools.
The six board members present for the regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13, unanimously voted to re-hire Assistant Wrestling Coach Chase Madden assigned to the girls, a role served during the previous schoolyear.
Activities Director Cy Wallisch, Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School, offered a report to board members. Wallisch listed seven meets on the ACCHS Girls Wrestling schedule in addition to the ACCHS Tournament set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, the Regional Wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 and the State Tournament on the calendar for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Salina. Currently there are three girls on the ACCHS team, one of them is injured, one girl is a returning team member and the third girl is a new team member, Wallisch said. He expects at least two prospects in the junior high to join the ACCHS program when they become eligible.
Twenty teams have been invited to the ACCHS Tournament, Wallisch said of these prospective guest teams about half have indicated their girls’ teams will be present.
Otherwise, the regular ACCHS Girls Wrestling scheduled matches will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Spring Hill; 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Onaga; 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Abilene; 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Burlington; 9a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Basehor. Announcements of times for the following meets are forthcoming: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Rock Creek and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Washburn Rural.
There are 15 boys participating on the ACCHS Boys Wrestling team and 13 boys at the junior high level, Wallisch said. Efforts are ongoing to encourage more girls to join the wrestling team.
We are promoting it as their opportunity to become a part of history.
Although girls have been allowed to wrestle it was during the 2018-19 school year when Kansas State High School Activities Association gave option for a girls division for post-season competition allowing teams to remain co-ed. Madden coached the three female wrestlers on the 2018-19 wrestling team during the co-ed season and the post-season girls only tournaments as well as regional and state competitions.
Wallisch said he is hopeful that ACCHS can grow their own female wrestlers from interest in the younger kids wrestling program in the community.
In other matters, board members:
- Recessed from public session to discuss a matter involving a student and a personnel matter in executive sessions. After the public meeting resumed, board members unanimously voted to allow a student’s request as present to graduate early after fully meeting the necessary credit criteria. Board members also unanimously accepted the resignation of ACCS School Nurse Tennille Forbes, effective Sunday, Dec. 1.
- Superintendent Andrew Gaddis and ACCHS Principal Deanna Scherer were present with board members for the closed door discussions.
- Approved the hiring of Madison Gill as student custodian; and accepted resignations/separations from Head Jr. High Football Coach Will Mitchell and Emily Terron, an elementary school aide.
- Unanimously accepted the following three bids: a $75,284 bid to purchase from the Topeka Foundry for replacement and installation of exterior doors at ACCJHS; a $7,139 bid to purchase a commercial grade 60-inch Encore Caliber mower from Jeff’s Small Engine as presented; and 16 analog and digital Kenwood 4-watt handheld radios for $4,400, each radio will be eligible for a $30 rebate.
- Recognized ACCHS Senior Victoria Caplinger for earning a sixth-place finish at the regional cross country competition and for qualifying of the state competition. Caplinger answered board members’ questions from the floor and discussed her other student activities.
Board members Lori Jones was absent from the meeting.
