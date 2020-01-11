Newly elected persons are expected to be present when USD 409 Board of Education members convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the board office, 626 Commercial Street.
An introduction of new board members, Sally Berger, Stefani Gardner and Pam Rizza tops the night’s agenda. An election of board officers will soon follow. Vice-president Carrie Sowers will introduce the new members and will preside during the election of a president and vice-president for the remainder of the current school year.
Board members plan to address other matters that include:
The formal acceptance of a $500 donation from the First Christian Church in Atchison for “at need” items.
The reaffirmation of board policies after second reading Policy CA through Policy CEJ. The policies mostly center on the superintendent: the expectations of duties, qualifications, contract, relationships, ethics, compensation, benefits, goals and objectives.
A discussion on moving the regular meeting dates for March because of spring break and June due to a scheduling conflict.
The appointment of board members to represent the district on certain boards, councils and committees.
A review on first reading board policies Policy CEK through Policy CO.
A discussion on the calendar for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
An announcement on a special board meeting for 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the board office to discuss goals and expectations.
The expectation that the board will recess from public session and go behind closed doors to discuss non-elected personnel matters. After board members return and resume public session they might take action concerning resignations, terminations, recommendations for employment and supplemental contracts before they adjourn their meeting.
