USD 377 Board of Education members expect to virtually gather from various locations for their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, livestreamed from the central office.
The public may view the meeting at USD 377 BOE live Stream (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFWI-c7Kri7WmLbijk2jzDA/). Board members expect to address matters that include:
A review of the Food Service Management Company/Contractor Monitoring Form – that represents an on-site monitoring checklist for each school in the district. The first site is monitored in late fall, and the other in the second, Atchison County Community Elementary was monitored March 26.
The acceptance of a bid for track repairs to include cleaning and removal of all loose material from the running track surface; a repair of the asphalt base by milling large cracks that are more than a quarter-inch wide and replace with new asphalt. As well as fill in any cracks are that are less than a quarter-inch wide; an application of new rubber to the new asphalt patches; and an application of new lines, numbers and field event markings to any of the affected areas.
The approval of a lease purchase agreement with Hillyard for new custodial equipment.
Board members also expect to take votes on whether or not to approve the following:
A proposed renewal of the Kansas Association of School Boards and Legal Assistant Fund memberships;
A request for the 2020 second quarter sports complex maintenance fee reimbursement;
And the revised 2020-21 school calendar.
Board members could vote to recess from public session to convene in executive session if necessary and take action after the public session resumes.
The upcoming meeting on Wednesday will mark the second time board members have convened within two weeks in a virtual format to abide with social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Board members met in a special morning session on Monday, March 30 for their inaugural live-streamed meeting from the administrative office in Effingham to address the business at hand.
Fifteen minutes was about all it took for USD 377 Board of Education members to approve their Continuous Learning plan to ensure the district will operate in a compliant manner with the newly imposed state guidelines for the remainder of the schoolyear.
Board Member Greg Smith was the only one of his colleagues present in the board room with Superintendent Andrew Gaddis for the special morning meeting. Board members President Lori Lanter, Vice-president Barbara Chapman, Nancy Keith, Corey Neill, Kelli Bottrorff and James “Jim” Cormode joined in to take care of business from various locations.
Hand in hand with approval of the Continuous Learning plan board members by individually voiced votes also unanimously approved the district’s waiver of the application.
Board members also unanimously adopted a resolution that suspended the graduation requirements other than the minimum required credits by the Kansas State Department of Education in wake of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered all school facilities to shut down in mid-March in effort to slow the spread.
Before adjournment, board members addressed a personnel matter and unanimously approved the hire of Kaitlin Ferman to serve as junior high math teacher at Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School.
