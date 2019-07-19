USD 409 leaders are hopeful the new school year will be off to a cool start after a some action taken during a special board meeting on Thursday.
Board of Education members present, President Herb Gwaltney, Vice-president Carrie Sowers, Bill Shipley, Rick Zumbrunn, Dr. John Eplee and Sean Crittendon unanimously approved a $33,903 bid from Kansas City, Missouri-based Lippert Mechanical Services, Corp. for a new compressor and its installation at Atchison Middle School. Board Member Diane Liebsch was absent.
The Lippert bid was the lower one of two submitted for consideration. Carrier submitted the higher bid of $35,344. Bids were based on a list of specifications and scope of work details. The projected start date is Monday, July 22. The targeted completion date is Thursday, Aug. 15.
The compressor on chiller one due for replacement was initially installed during the AMS renovation project voters approved in 2004. The life expectancy of the compressor is 15 to 20 years.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Unanimously approved the recommendations to hire Kirsten Elkins as English Language Arts teacher, and Assistant Football Coach Nicholas Rebant, both at AMS, and Kim Matthias as a food service manager, effective Friday, July 19.
*Observed a moment of silence in memory of Marcia Arensberg Noll. Noll formerly served the district for 17 years as a special education teacher. Noll died Saturday, July 6.
