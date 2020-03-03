Readiness for the upcoming school year was a focus when Atchison Public School leaders gathered for their monthly meeting at the USD 409 Board Office.
On Monday, March 2, board members appointed President Carrie Sowers, Vice-president Diane Liebsch, Dr. Pam Rizza and Sally Berger, as alternate, to serve on the Atchison Elementary School Head Principal Screening and Interview Teams as part of a restructure of the leadership team at the school.
The restructure will entail one head principal, one pre-school – second grade principal, and one principal for third-fifth-grade. Appointees will screen and interview for the head principal position. The process will start after spring break. Sowers conveyed her belief that team members will meet about three to four hours one afternoon to screen applicants and then likely set aside a full day to interview candidates.
Superintendent Renee Scott she expects the board will take action and hire the head principal for the April meeting.
Following an executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel, board members resumed in public session and approved the transfer of positions, effective for the 2020-21 school year. AES Assistant Principal Lisa Pierce will transfer to serve as third-to fifth-grade principal at AES, effective July 1, 2020.
Board members also accepted resignations from: Claire Willms – a special education teacher at Central School, effective at the end of the current school year; from Assistant Track Coach Mark May, at Atchison High School that became effective Feb. 24; and Brendan Hoffman, AES paraeducator, effective Monday, March 9.
Paraeducators Rickee Smith, Atchison Middle School, and Timothy Stout, AES, were hired. Their employment becomes effective this week.
A supplemental contract was extended to Andrew Lillie to serve as AHS assistant track coach, effective earlier this week.
Victoria Hartsfield was recommended as a hire to teach English at AHS, effective July 1, 2020.
AHS Principal Matt Renk addressed the board and advised them there is no decision made yet concerning the location for the AHS graduation and AMS promotion ceremonies. Heat will be a factor under consideration in any decision. The 2020 graduating class is projected to be larger.
He expects 109 students will receive their diplomas in comparison about 80 graduated students in 2019. The years that commencement has taken place in the air conditioned gymnasium has worked out well and there have been no complaints heard. Guests chose to watch inside the gym, remain in the commons area.
Concerning other matters, board members:
Heard a proposed 4-year Capital Outlay plan for consideration from Business Manager Lori Lanter and Maintenance Director Jay Robinson.
Unanimously authorized Superintendent Renee Scott to sign contract renewals and contractual agreements for Wide Area Network fiber with AT&T and an internet vendor.
Formally accepted donations from Atchison United Methodist Church for Backpack Buddies Program in the amount of $331; and a $250 donation from Atchison Rotary Club for the Campus Cupboard.
Unanimously approved proposals for an Atchison Middle School Co-Ed Soccer program. Although listed as a Co-ed program, Scott said the program that might expand to include boys’ and girls’ teams if there is enough interest.
Board members also approved a Tri M Music Honor Society, both organizations were proposed at the board meeting in February.
Board members recessed from public session and went behind doors to discuss negotiations with Scott, Board attorneys, Larry Mears, and Ethan Hausmann. There was no action taken regarding the negotiations matter after the public meeting resumed.
