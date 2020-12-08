Nearly 500 students are expected to graduate during the Fall 2020 semester at Pittsburg State University. To mitigate spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, walk-through commencement ceremonies with limited attendance were held for these graduates on November 20-21 at the Robert W. Plaster Center and the Garfield Weede Building. In addition, two ceremonies were held on Saturday to honor graduates from May 2020.
The following are local students who are eligible to graduate in Fall 2020:
Bonner Springs: Michael J. Brown, Jr. BBA; Anna N. Dutton BA
Leavenworth: Cole W. Shepard BBA
