In May 2020, Pittsburg State University graduated approximately 1,200 students who earned degrees in the College of Arts & Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Technology, and Kelce College of Business.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, commencement exercises were postponed and will be held Nov. 21. The following are local graduates:
Atchison: Dillon Joseph Kramer BAS, Chandler Scott Smith BSET, Courtney Raye Umphenour BS
Lansing: David Zachary Potter BGS, Andrew Paul Reineke BSET, Jolee M Ritchhart BSN, Leandra A. Walker MA
Leavenworth: Noah G Conners BBA, Austen Kern BS, Susan Nicole McAlexander BS, Hannah Elizabeth Overbey BME, Emily Snedegar BA
