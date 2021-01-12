The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced students named to the Academic or President's honor rolls at the end of the 2020 fall semester.
To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President's Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.
The following are local students named to the honor rolls:
Atchison: Academic-Iyanna M Kelley; President-Maizey L Lang; President-Jaycee K Nigus; Academic-Taylor C Stein; President-Kayla R Stone; Academic-Jasmine A. Trautloff
Lansing: Academic-Zoie N Hayward; President-Michael S Williams
Leavenworth: Academic-Chase M Broeker; President-Abby M Kowalewski; President-Samuel D Nelson
Hiawatha: President-Tyler D Brockhoff; President Tatum N Lockwood
Morrill: Academic-Ivy I Bailey; Academic-Joseph R Gruber
Sabetha: President-Hillary M Krebs; Academic-Kymbrie L Ulrich
Seneca: Academic-Trevor W Kuhlmann
Troy: Academic-Morgan B Masters
Wathena: President-Graycen O Shue
