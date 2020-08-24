MGP Ingredients, Inc., is pleased to support three Atchison-area students starting college this fall with Ellis Foundation scholarships, part of the company’s longtime focus on helping provide educational opportunities for residents of its communities. The 2020 recipients are:
Graci Postma, Atchison County Community High School, attending Washburn University, pursuing a degree in Actuary Science & Finance;
John Mulholland, Maur Hill Academy, attending Benedictine College, pursuing a degree in Marketing & Finance;
Hannah Kauszler, Atchison High School, attending the University of Missouri Kansas City, pursuing a degree in Nursing.
Each Ellis Foundation scholarship recipient is awarded a stipend for tuition and fees.
“We believe in supporting education at all levels and are gratified that more than 40 graduates of high schools in the Atchison area have been able to attend college with our help,” said Dave Rindom, MGP chief administrative officer.
In addition to financial help, Ellis Scholars receive significant mentoring support from foundation staff and older students participating in the Ellis program. This approach has helped ensure a student retention rate of more than 97 percent.
The Ellis Foundation and sponsoring partners have committed more than $20 million to higher education since its founding as a family-run foundation in 1997. Over the years, individuals and corporate donors such as MGP have helped the program grow to serve more than 800 students. The Ellis Foundation is affiliated with more than 200 colleges and universities in 29 states.
“The support of MGP and others makes a difference, not only for the students it helps, but their families, communities and future generations,” said Chris Ellis, president.
