Sophia Hill, daughter of Kevin and Ellen Hill, was announced as the Governor’s Scholar award recipient for 2021 for Atchison’s Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
The 2021 Kansas Governor’s Scholar award recognizes the academic top 1 percent of Kansas’ senior class.
Hill will receive a congratulatory letter from Governor Laura Kelly, a certificate, and a commemorative program to recognize her accomplishment.
Hill plans to attend the University of Kansas and major in Biology/Pre-Medicine. She was the recent recipient of the Chancellor’s Scholarship at KU, given to incoming freshmen who received a cumulative score of 32 or higher on their ACT and have a grade point average of 3.85 or higher.
